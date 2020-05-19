‘The Voice': And the Season 18 Winner Is…

(Spoiler alert: Do not read this post if you don’t want to know who won “The Voice” Season 18.)

“The Voice” has crowned its Season 18 winner: Congratulations to Todd Tilghman of Team Blake!

In addition to crowning a new champion on Tuesday, the NBC singing competition featured performances by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G, CeeLo Green, Skaria, Bebe Rexha, Bon Jovi and Lady Antebellum.

Below are the Season 18 finalists’ bios.

Also Read: ABC's 'American Idol' Crowns Season 3 Winner

Team Blake

Todd Tilghman

Age: 42

Hometown: Meridian, Miss.

Resident: Meridian, Miss.

Todd is the lead pastor at the church where he grew up and is married to his high school sweetheart. After having three children together, he and his wife decided to adopt. With help from friends and the community, they pieced together $20,000 and brought home a new daughter. Less than a year later, the agency called saying their daughter’s sister also needed a home. After an anonymous donation, the Tilghmans were able to adopt her as well and now have eight children together. While Todd has always loved singing, he has spent his life focused on serving other people and comes to “The Voice” to finally do something for himself and his family.

Toneisha Harris

Age: 44

Hometown: Salisbury, Md.

Resident: Roswell, Ga.

Toneisha grew up around music and joined her mom and aunts in their traveling gospel group when she was 12. Her mom was very strict about only singing gospel music, but her father would take her on secret car rides where she could sing R&B. Toneisha remained in the gospel group for 15 years, but after her father passed away decided to go solo and pursue R&B. Just as her career was taking off, Toneisha’s son was diagnosed with leukemia and her whole world stopped. Her son is now cancer-free and Toneisha comes to “The Voice” stage to make the most of her second start at music.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

Team Nick

Thunderstorm Artis

Age: 23

Hometown: Haleiwa, Hawaii

Resident: Portland, Ore.

Thunderstorm grew up in a large musical family with 10 siblings on the shores of Oahu. They formed a family band and would perform at their father’s art gallery, attracting tourists from all over the world. Sadly, his father passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack and Thunderstorm started singing as a method of grieving. He later teamed up with his brother to tour as a duo until Thunderstorm decided to go solo. For the past six years, Thunderstorm has been performing all over the U.S.

Also Read: 'Survivor' Season 40 Finale: And the Winner of 'Winners at War' Is...

Team Kelly

Micah Iverson

Age: 26

Hometown: Tokyo, Japan

Resident: Atlanta, Ga.

Micah was born and raised in Tokyo to Christian missionary parents. As one of nine children, he turned to singing and taught himself to play guitar in order to set himself apart from his siblings. Micah later moved to the U.S. to attend the University of Virginia. Eager to fit in, he joined an a capella group and continued to work on his personal music. After graduating, Micah pursued a career in business, but felt that he should be doing music instead. Micah quit his job last year and moved to Atlanta to start a band and to be closer to his family. Micah currently works at his brother’s brewery and is focusing entirely on his music.

Also Read: Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Apologizes After Saying N-Word on Instagram

Team Legend

CammWess

Age: 22

Hometown: Hopkins, S.C.

Resident: Blythewood, S.C.

Camm was raised in a strict, athletic household where sports became his priority. His mother, a registered nurse, and his father, an Army Ranger, always pushed him to play two sports. Camm loved basketball and dreamed of playing in the NBA until an injury in high school turned his focus toward music. He dedicated himself to singing in choir and taught himself to play piano after spending all of his free time practicing. Camm has put college on hold while he pursues music full-time.