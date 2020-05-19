‘The Voice': And the Season 18 Winner Is…

(Spoiler alert: Do not read this post if you don’t want to know who won “The Voice” Season 18.)
“The Voice” has crowned its Season 18 winner: Congratulations to Todd Tilghman of Team Blake!
In addition to crowning a new champion on Tuesday, the NBC singing competition featured performances by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G, CeeLo Green, Skaria, Bebe Rexha, Bon Jovi and Lady Antebellum.
Team Blake Todd Tilghman Age: 42 Hometown: Meridian, Miss. Resident: Meridian, Miss.
Todd is the lead pastor at the church where he grew up and is married to his high school sweetheart. After having three children together, he and his wife decided to adopt. With help from friends and the community, they pieced together $20,000 and brought home a new daughter. Less than a year later, the agency called saying their daughter’s sister also needed a home. After an anonymous donation, the Tilghmans were able to adopt her as well and now have eight children together. While Todd has always loved singing, he has spent his life focused on serving other people and comes to “The Voice” to finally do something for himself and his family.
Toneisha Harris Age: 44 Hometown: Salisbury, Md. Resident: Roswell, Ga.
Toneisha grew up around music and joined her mom and aunts in their traveling gospel group when she was 12. Her mom was very strict about only singing gospel music, but her father would take her on secret car rides where she could sing R&B. Toneisha remained in the gospel group for 15 years, but after her father passed away decided to go solo and pursue R&B. Just as her career was taking off, Toneisha’s son was diagnosed with leukemia and her whole world stopped. Her son is now cancer-free and Toneisha comes to “The Voice” stage to make the most of her second start at music.
Team Nick Thunderstorm Artis Age: 23 Hometown: Haleiwa, Hawaii Resident: Portland, Ore.
Thunderstorm grew up in a large musical family with 10 siblings on the shores of Oahu. They formed a family band and would perform at their father’s art gallery, attracting tourists from all over the world. Sadly, his father passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack and Thunderstorm started singing as a method of grieving. He later teamed up with his brother to tour as a duo until Thunderstorm decided to go solo. For the past six years, Thunderstorm has been performing all over the U.S.
Team Kelly Micah Iverson Age: 26 Hometown: Tokyo, Japan Resident: Atlanta, Ga.
Micah was born and raised in Tokyo to Christian missionary parents. As one of nine children, he turned to singing and taught himself to play guitar in order to set himself apart from his siblings. Micah later moved to the U.S. to attend the University of Virginia. Eager to fit in, he joined an a capella group and continued to work on his personal music. After graduating, Micah pursued a career in business, but felt that he should be doing music instead. Micah quit his job last year and moved to Atlanta to start a band and to be closer to his family. Micah currently works at his brother’s brewery and is focusing entirely on his music.
Team Legend CammWess Age: 22 Hometown: Hopkins, S.C. Resident: Blythewood, S.C.
Camm was raised in a strict, athletic household where sports became his priority. His mother, a registered nurse, and his father, an Army Ranger, always pushed him to play two sports. Camm loved basketball and dreamed of playing in the NBA until an injury in high school turned his focus toward music. He dedicated himself to singing in choir and taught himself to play piano after spending all of his free time practicing. Camm has put college on hold while he pursues music full-time.
'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 -- has crowned many worthy winners.
These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America's Next Drag superstar.
TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from "Drag Race" and its "All-Star" editions. We're not throwing shade at the winners; we just argue that they had fierce -- and sometimes title-worthy -- competition.
Tyra Sanchez over Raven (Season 2)
Tyra was young, beautiful and ambitious, but even she seemed surprised that she bested experienced queen Raven in the Season 2 finale. After her name was announced Tyra collapsed and started hyperventilating.
Tyra courted controversy over the years, and eventually quit drag entirely. Raven went on to far greater success, appearing on the inaugural "All Stars" edition (where she again placed second), hosting the digital Fashion RuView web series, and becoming RuPaul's make-up artist and creative producer on the show.
Raja Gemini over Manila Luzon (Season 3)
Raja -- who previously worked as a make-up artist on "America's Next Top Model" -- was one of the series' first bonafide high fashion queens.
Many thought runner-up Manila Luzon -- who herself had many memorable fashions and great comedic chops -- would've also been a worthy winner. Manila has since become a fan favorite (competing on two seasons of "All Stars") and considers Raja one of her close friends.
Jinkx Monsoon over Ro-Laska-Tox (Season 5)
Jinkx was the sleeper hit of the season; she literally has narcolepsy. She not only stood up to the powerful alliance of Roxxxy Andrews, Alaska and Detox -- the talented trio that made up Ro-Laska-Tox -- but ended up victorious in the end.
Alaska, who was visibly distraught after Jinkx was named the winner, would beat her teammates to win "All Stars" a few years later.
Violet Chachki over well, pretty much everyone else (Season 7)
Season 7 boasted an impressive cast that included pageant pro Kennedy Davenport, theater queen Ginger Minj, and the multi-talented Trixie Mattel and Katya -- all of whom would be deserving winners. But it was burlesque beauty Violet that was the polished gem that outshone the rest.
Bob the Drag Queen over Kim Chi/Naomi Smalls (Season 8)
Runners-up Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls are two of the most fashionable queens to ever grace the main stage, but it was Bob's humor and smarts that won her the crown, even though her looks were perhaps a notch below the competition's.
Sasha Velour over Shea Coulee, Peppermint, and Trinity Taylor (Season 9)
Season 9's final four is arguably the strongest in the show's history. It was the first season "Drag Race" introduced sudden death lip sync. After slaying her good friend Shea in the semi-final with her now-legendary rose petal reveal, Sasha took down the vivacious Peppermint in the final.
Trinity would go on to win "All Stars," and Shea is reportedly part of the next all-star line-up, so they are truly the cream of the crop.
Trixie Mattel over well, everyone else (All Stars 3)
Trixie is an extremely talented and well-liked queen, but her path to victory was secured when frontrunner BenDeLaCreme eliminated herself after winning 4 out of the first 5 challenges. Shangela -- who many predicted to be a finalist -- was left out of the running when a jury of her peers did not vote her into the Top 2.
Shangela has done just fine though, appearing in "A Star Is Born" and the HBO series "We're Here."
Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck over each other (All Stars 4)
For the first time in "Drag Race" history, RuPaul named co-winners. Both Monet and Trinity appeared surprised by the decision and somewhat shoddily edited finale (the show tapes several endings to keep the results from leaking).
"There's a tie?" Trinity asked in disbelief while watching the finale.
Yeah, we don't quite get it either...
Yvie Oddly over Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11)
Conceptual beat out conventional when self-proclaimed oddity Yvie beat out Brooke Lynn, a stunningly polished dancer.
