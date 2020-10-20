The Voice - Season 19

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Premiere Is the Top Entertainment Telecast of the Season, but -29% From 2019

by | October 20, 2020 @ 8:36 AM

CBS’ primetime lineup pretty much drops dead after “Big Brother”

“The Voice” returned on Monday to hand NBC a primetime ratings win — and to remind all of us just how much difference a year can make.

While last night’s Season 19 premiere of “The Voice” was this season’s most-watched entertainment telecast thus far, it was -29% in key-demo ratings from last fall’s start.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Dodgers-Rays World Series Might Be Latest to Strike Out in TV Ratings
Borat Sacha Baron Cohen Jimmy kimmel Live

Borat Gives Jimmy Kimmel an Extremely Incorrect Coronavirus Test (Video)
bob hope donald trump

That Time ‘Late, Great’ Bob Hope Portrayed Donald Trump as a Lecherous Womanizer (Video)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company's Transparency and Accountability

How Twitter and Facebook Moderation Rules Are Set Up to Fail
Andrea Nelson Meigs uta

Veteran Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Joins UTA as Partner
'It Almost Took Him Down': Ana Navarro Gets Emotional About Husband's COVID Battle (Video)

‘It Almost Took Him Down': Ana Navarro Gets Emotional About Husband’s COVID Battle (Video)
new fall tv shows

11 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Supermarket Sweep’ to ‘Weakest Link’ (Photos)

Channing Dungey Named Warner Bros TV Group Chairman
People Should Be 'Skeptical' About the Vaccine, Says NY Gov Cuomo (Video)

American People Should Be ‘Skeptical’ About the Vaccine, Says NY Gov Cuomo (Video)
Supermarket Sweep

Ratings: Leslie Jones’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Revival Has a Pretty Grand Opening
Mike "Doc" Emrick

Legendary Hockey Broadcaster Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick to Retire After 47 Years – Watch His Amazing Sign-off (Video)