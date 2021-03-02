Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place

NBC’s “Debris” debuts to 4.4 million viewers

Last week’s hometown dates episode of “The Bachelor” led ABC to a primetime win among adults 18-49. But there’s a new reality competition in town now.

“The Voice” is back, and that’s bad news for “The Bachelor.” NBC (and Fox, to be fair) dropped ABC into third place in the key ratings demo on Monday, when new drama “Debris” debuted.

NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was second with 5.7 million total viewers.

For NBC, the Season 20 premiere of “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/7 and 7.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” drew a 0.6/4 and 4.4 million total viewers.

For Fox, “9-1-1” at 8 earned a 1.0/6 and 6.2 million total viewers. Spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 landed a 0.8/5 and 5.2 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in total viewers with 3.6 million. “The Bachelor” from 8-10 averaged a 1.1/7 and 4.5 million total viewers. A rerun of “The Good Doctor” followed.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in total viewers with 1.4 million. The 10 o’clock season finale of telenovela “Dulce Ambición” received a 0.4/3 and 1.4 million total viewers.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was fourth in total total viewers with 2.9 million, Telemundo was sixth with 960,000 total viewers.

CBS scheduled all repeats on Monday, airing encores of “The Neghborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “All Rise” and “Bull” episodes.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 579,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 743,000 total viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.1/1 and 414,000 total viewers.