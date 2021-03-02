The Voice Season 20 premiere

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place

by | March 2, 2021 @ 8:22 AM

NBC’s “Debris” debuts to 4.4 million viewers

“The Voice” is back, and that’s bad news for “The Bachelor.” NBC (and Fox, to be fair) dropped ABC into third place in the key ratings demo on Monday, when new drama “Debris” debuted.

Last week’s hometown dates episode of “The Bachelor” led ABC to a primetime win among adults 18-49. But there’s a new reality competition in town now.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

