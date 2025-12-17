‘The Voice’ Season 28 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $100,000 Prize and Record Deal?

“The Voice” has crowned the winner of Season 28.

After a season full of emotional ballads and powerful anthems, “The Voice” concluded its 28th season with a holiday-themed finale on Tuesday, Dec. 16, unveiling Aiden Ross of Team Niall as the NBC franchise’s latest winner of a $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Ross was among the six finalists vying for fans’ votes, with the other finalists including DEK of Hearts of Team Niall, Aubrey Nicole of Team Reba, Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers of Team Bublé and Ralph Edwards of Team Snoop.

The Season 28 winner follows in the footsteps of Season 27 winner Adam David, which gave a win to coach Michael Bublé, who also had two singers reach the finale earlier this year. The win also means Niall Horan has won “The Voice” in every season he’s participated in as a coach.

While the live finale of “The Voice” usually features performances from all four coaches, Horan didn’t participate in the tradition after being placed on vocal rest for health reasons. Luckily, coach Reba McEntire stepped in to perform with Team Niall.

Other performers for the finale included XG, Riley Green, former mega mentor Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Khalid, Season 26 champion Sofronio Vasquez III, Neal Schon and members of Journey, among others.

As is the case every couple years, “The Voice” will see a changing of the guards with the upcoming Season 29 as favorites Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine return as coaches. Clarkson, Legend and Levine, all of whom have served as coaches for multiple seasons of “The Voice” and won at least one season, will return to the NBC singing competition show’s red chairs for “The Voice: Battle of Champions,” where the three coaches make up the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of “Voice” winners.

The coaches will begin the competition with 10 new artists per team, rather than the typical 14 artists. Season 29 is set to premiere Feb. 23.

“The Voice” Season 28 is now streaming on Peacock, with the finale available starting Wednesday.