Snoop Dogg Brought to Tears by ‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Ralph Edwards With Rendition of ‘A Song for You’ | Exclusive Clip

As “The Voice” prepares to enter into its finale, next week’s playoffs will see Snoop Dogg brought to tears by his team member Ralph Edwards’ emotional rendition of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You.”

In an exclusive video shared with TheWrap of Monday’s final installment of the playoffs, Edwards takes the stage to perform the 1971 soul song, which drew a standing ovation from all four coaches, including Reba McEntire, who exclaimed to fellow coach Niall Horan, “that was good!”

Snoop Dogg didn’t immediately share his praises with Edwards, instead taking a moment to collect himself while the other coaches sang Edwards’ praises. Even Horan was in a state of disbelief after the performance, who kicked off the feedback train by saying, “Wow, Wreck-It Ralph back at it again.”

“Snoop Dogg is in tears over here,” Horan said, as the hip hop legend tried his eyes with a tissue under his shades. “Dude I can’t even speak after that.”

“Snoop, how are you feeling man?” Michael Bublé said with a chuckle. “I mean, there’s no wrong decisions here. Ralph you’re the Voice, dude. That’s what you are.”

After McEntire shared the performance was “unbelievable,” it was finally time to get Snoop’s input.

“Oh man, Ralph, you touched me, man,” Snoop said. “You brought back some memories of special people in my life that’s not here no more, and the way you sung that, mhm.”

“It’s a pleasure having you on my team, man, it’s a pleasure being able to work with you, to call you my brother,” he continued. “So thank you Ralph, I’m too impressed.”

Edwards’ show-stopping performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Dive” this week pushed him to the following week as Snoop sent home Edwards’ competitor Kenny Iko. Should Edwards’ make it through the second week of playoffs, next up is the finale live shows on Monday, Dec. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 16.

“The Voice” premieres Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.