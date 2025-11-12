Tracy Morgan’s ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ and ‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ Set February Premieres at NBC

Tracy Morgan’s “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and “The Voice: Battle of Champions” have set February premieres at NBC.

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” which also stars Daniel Radcliffe, will premiere back-to-back episodes on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT before the new season of the “The Voice,” which will see Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine return as the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of “Voice” winners, kicks off at 9 p.m.

After its hourlong premiere, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” will move to its regular timeslot beginning the following week on Monday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m. Likewise, “The Voice” will air three two-hour telecasts its in first week, kicking off at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26 before moving into its normal 9 p.m. timeslot on March 2, which will be followed by “Brilliant Minds” at 10 p.m.

Earlier in January, NBC will debut the new season of “The Wall” on Monday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. while “The Hunting Party” premieres its new installment Thursday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m.

Beginning Feb. 6, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games will kick off, and will take a brief pause as NBC airs Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Check out NBC’s full winter premieres list below.

Saturday, Jan. 3

8 p.m. – The Wall

9 p.m. – Dateline NBC

10 p.m. – SNL Vintage

Monday, Jan. 5

8 p.m.– St. Denis Medical

8:30 p.m. – The Paper

9 p.m. – The Wall (Season premiere)

10 p.m.– Brilliant Minds

Tuesday, Jan. 6

8 p.m. – NBA Basketball

Wednesday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. – Law & Order

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – The Hunting Party (Season premiere)

Friday, Jan. 16

8 p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30 p.m. – Stumble

9 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Sunday, Feb. 1

8 p.m. – NBA Basketball

Friday, Feb. 6

Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games

Sunday, Feb. 8

Super Bowl LX

Monday, Feb. 23

8 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (Series premiere)

8:30 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9 p.m. – The Voice

Monday, March 2

8 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Brilliant Minds