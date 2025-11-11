Patrick Dempsey’s ‘Memory of a Killer,’ ‘The Masked Singer’ Set January Premieres at Fox

Fox has set January premiere dates for new series “Memory of a Killer,” marking Patrick Dempsey’s return to broadcast TV, and “Best Medicine,” as well as the returns of “The Masked Singer,” “Doc” and Seth MacFarlane’s “American Dad!”

“Best Medicine,” which stars Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra and Annie Potts, will kick off Fox’s winter TV premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m., before “Doc” returns at 9 p.m. The next day, “The Masked Singer” will return for its special two-hour Season 14 premiere while the following Wednesday will see the series premiere of “Fear Factor: House of Fear,” hosted by Johnny Knoxville, debut after a new episode of “The Masked Singer.”

Fox’s live-action comedies will return on Thursday, Jan. 15 with the Season 4 premiere of “Animal Control” at 9:00 p.m. and the Season 2 premiere of “Going Dutch” at 10:00 p.m.

It won’t be until Monday, Jan. 26 that “Memory of a Killer,” which also stars Michael Imperioli and Gina Torres, debuts at 9 p.m., after a new episode of survival series “Extracted.”

Fox’s adult animated lineup will have a jam-packed evening on Sunday, Feb. 15, with ” The Simpsons” celebrating its 800th episode at 8 p.m., before its season finale airs at 8:30 p.m., and “Family Guy” debuts its Season 24 premiere at 9:30 p.m. “American Dad!” will return to the network with its Season 20 premiere at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m.

Additionally, biblical event series “The Faithful” will debut across three consecutive Sundays, beginning Sunday, March 22 and concluding on Easter Sunday, April 5.

See the full list of Fox’s winter premieres below:

Thursday, Jan. 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen” (New episode)

Monday, Jan. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Name That Tune” (Season finale)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Best Medicine” (Series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Doc” (Winter premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Masked Singer” (Special two-hour Season 14 premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Masked Singer” (Time period premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Fear Factor: House of Fear” (Series premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 15

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen” (New episode)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Animal Control” (Season 4 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Going Dutch” (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen” (Season 24 Finale)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Animal Control” (New episode)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Going Dutch” (New episode)

Monday, Jan. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Extracted” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Memory of a Killer” (Series premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Next Level Chef” (Season 5 premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Animal Control” (New episode)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Going Dutch” (New episode)

Fridays (Ongoing)

8:00 PM-CC ET/ Fox Sports Friday

5:00 PM-CC PT

Saturdays (Ongoing)

8:00 PM-CC ET/ Fox Sports Saturday

5:00 PM-CC PT

Sunday, Feb. 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Simpsons” (Special 800th episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Simpsons” (New episode, season finale)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Universal Basic Guys” (New episode)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Family Guy” (Season 24 premiere, 450th episode)

Sunday, Feb. 22

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Family Guy” (Time period premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Universal Basic Guys” (New episode)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “American Dad!” (Season 20 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Family Guy” (New episode)

Sundays, Mar. 22, 29 and Apr. 5 (Easter Sunday)

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Faithful” (New event series)