‘The Waltons’ Movie at The CW Casts the Rest of the Walton Family

The CW has filled out its Walton family for the upcoming TV movie “The Waltons’ Homecoming.”

Ben Lawson will play family patriarch John Walton Sr., joining the previously announced Bellamy Young (Olivia Walton), Logan Shroyer (John Boy) and original cast member Richard Thomas, who will narrate as older John Boy.

The other new cast additions include Marcelle Le Blanc (Mary Ellen), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Tatum Matthew (Erin), Samuel Goergen (Jim Bob), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Rebecca Coon (Grandma Walton), Alpha Trivette (Grandpa Walton), Marilyn McCoo (Sister Harriet) and Billy Davis Jr. (Brother William).

Timed to the 50th anniversary of the original movie that launched the series, “The Waltons’ Homecoming” will revisit the franchise and will air during the holiday season.

The film is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through the eyes of John Boy. Here is the full description:

His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

“The Waltons” franchise launched in 1971 with the film “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story.” The show’s success led to the “Waltons” spinoff series, which was created by Earl Hamner Jr. and ran for nine seasons on CBS. The show was followed by six spinoff films that aired on CBS and NBC.

“The Waltons’ Homecoming” is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sam Haskell executive produces alongside writer and co-executive producer Jim Strain. Lev L. Spiro directs.