The Weather Channel Will No Longer Use Term ‘Dixie Alley’

The Weather Channel has vowed to no longer use the term “Dixie Alley,” verbally or graphically, to describe the southern portion of the country.

“Effective immediately, we will discontinue use of the racially-insensitive term ‘Dixie Alley’ — and I call on others in the industry to do the same,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of The Weather Channel television network. “We must all work harder to become ONE America.”

The Weather Channel launched more than 38 years ago.

Also Read: Byron Allen Says He Bought The Weather Channel to Save Your Life

More to come…