The Weeknd is set to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show, but James Corden thinks the “Blinding Lights” singer could use a little coaching to make sure his performance is as flawless as a Patrick Mahomes deep pass.

“I knew sooner or later that the network’s biggest star would have to pitch in and help out,” “The Late Late Show” host said in the new clip that will air on CBS on Monday night. “Unfortunately, Young Sheldon doesn’t have a cell phone. He’s not allowed. He’s still a child.”

“I didn’t call anyone,” The Weeknd says into the camera. “Dude just showed up.”

And so Corden rolls up to Tampa uninvited, dressed in The Weeknd’s famous red and black “Blinding Lights” outfit complete with head-covering bandages. But he doesn’t seem to even know what musician he’s trying to help. He seems more interested in his plans to descend onto the stage wearing a football helmet made to look like a disco ball.

“I want to see ‘Viva La Vida’! I want to see ‘Clocks!’ I want to see ‘The Scientist’! I want to see ‘Yellow!'” Corden barks at the backup dancers…until The Weeknd informs him that he’s rattling off Coldplay songs.

The late-night host proceeds to put the singer through the wringer as if he’s coaching him to play in the Super Bowl, not perform in its halftime show. Let’s just say, the passing and kicking practice doesn’t go all that well.

“After lockdown, I was looking forward to collaborating with people but…I don’t like this at all,” The Weeknd laments.

Watch more of Corden’s antics in the clip above.