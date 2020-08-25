Aaron Sorkin, the cast of “The West Wing” and director Thomas Schlamme are reuniting for a stage performance of Season 3 episode “Hartfield’s Landing.” The special, which will benefit the Michelle Obama co-chaired nonprofit When We All Vote, will air this fall on HBO Max ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting ‘The West Wing’ cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election,” Aaron Sorkin said.

“With ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,’ we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

This will be the first time in 17 years that the original cast of “The West Wing” will reunite. The special will shoot over multiple days at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles in early October, and will feature Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen reprising their roles from the episode.

The special will also feature guest appearances, including a message from Michelle Obama and others. Additional cast members and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The West Wing” ran for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of a group of frenzied staffers in the West Wing of the White House and the President’s Oval Office. It won 27 Primetime Emmys. It was created by Sorkin, who executive produced with Schlamme and John Wells (“ER,” “Shameless”).

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer.