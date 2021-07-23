Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' to Premiere in November - See First Poster Here (Photo)

Amazon Prime Video will debut its eagerly anticipated TV adaptation of the beloved fantasy novel series "The Wheel of Time" this November, the streaming service revealed during a virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels of the same name, "The Wheel of Time" is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

"The Wheel of Time" was ordered to series at Prime Video in 2018. Just as it was completing production on its debut season in the Czech Republic in May, the show received an early Season 2 renewal from Amazon. Filming on that batch of second-season episodes recently began.

While revealing the November launch news during the Comic-Con@Home panel, "Wheel of Time" showrunner Rafe Judkins unveiled the first teaser poster for the epic series, which you can see at the bottom of this post.

Along with Pike, "The Wheel of Time" cast includes Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Josha Stradowski, Alvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Alexandre Willaume, Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander and Johann Myers.

Judkins ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Hemlock Grove") adapted "The Wheel of Time" for the Amazon Prime Video TV series and executive producers alongside Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber ("Jumanji: The Next Level"), Ted Field of Radar Pictures ("Jumanji: The Next Level"), Darren Lemke ("Shazam!," "Goosebumps"), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz (the director of the first two episodes). Pike is a producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.

The show is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“The Wheel of Time” is a series of 14 novels that began with “The Eye of the Universe” in 1990 and concluded with “A Memory of Light,” which was finished by Brandon Sanderson following Jordan’s death in 2007. A number of attempts have been made to adapt the books for film or television, though none have made it to screen in any meaningful way. FXX quietly aired a pilot, titled “Winter’s Dragon,” as recently as 2015, but did so without any publicity or build-up and allowed the project to fade into obscurity.