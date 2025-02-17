‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Who Is That Bald Man?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The White Lotus” Season 3, Episode 1.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 had one confirmed familiar face coming back – Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda from Season 1 – but a second one popped up toward the end of the premiere.

Greg (Jon Gries), the man Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) met in Season 1 in Hawaii and was married to by the second season where they vacationed in Italy, was back and with a much younger woman apparently living near the Thailand resort.

Greg’s reappearance will likely cause a few dustups. One of the main reasons Belinda and Tanya’s wellness venture never took off in Season 1 was because Tanya started falling for Greg. Then in Season 2, she discovered that Greg was trying to get her killed to get around the prenup he signed and get her money.

Here’s what you need to remember about Greg as we get into Season 3.

Greg upended Tanya’s plans with Belinda in Season 1

In the first season of “The White Lotus,” Belinda meets Tanya while the latter is visiting the hotel mourning her mom. The pair hit it off quickly and spend much of the season talking about plans to start a wellness business together. Then Tanya meets Greg and things get complicated.

Tanya was immediately taken by Greg and the two hooked up. Then he starts to get flakey and making sketchy phone calls, but the love hooks are set for Tanya and she ends up bailing on Belinda and their plans.

In the Season 3 premiere, Belinda mentions rough times in her past led her to pursue the opportunity of learning from the wellness team at the White Lotus Thailand, alluding to the failed venture her and Tanya had before she met Greg.

Greg Planned to Kill Tanya in Season 2

Greg was not a rich man when he met Tanya at the White Lotus Maui in Season 1, but the two were married by Season 2 – and celebrating a vacation at resort in Sicily. Greg insisted they come alone, and after Tanya catches him taking a series of sketchy phone calls and then abruptly leaves town, she starts to get suspicious.

Eventually Tanya learns that Quentin (Tom Hollander) — a wealthy man who befriends Tanya on her trip — was working with Greg to kill her. Greg was the “cowboy” in a photo with Quentin, but it’s only when she’s invited on a yacht with him and his friends that she realizes they plan on killing her so Greg can inherit her wealth. The men don’t manage to kill Tanya themselves, but she dies anyway falling off the boat.

It’s unclear whether Greg got Tanya’s money or if he’s running yet another grift with the woman Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) meets at the hotel bar. Time will tell, but with Belinda also knowing Greg something has to give at some point.