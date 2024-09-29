‘The Wild Robot’ Soars to $35 Million Launch While ‘Megalopolis’ Crashes to $4 Million

Universal/DreamWorks’ “The Wild Robot” is showing it has the makings of a lengthy run at the box office, earning a solid $35 million domestic opening weekend from 3,982 theaters.

Given the recent struggles of animated films that are not sequels or based on a very popular IP, tracking for “The Wild Robot” was in the $20 million range. But exhibitor sources say that walk-up traffic has been strong this weekend as word of the film’s critical acclaim began to spread over the past week.

The film now has spectacular Rotten Tomatoes scores of 98% critics and audience to go with an A on CinemaScore.