‘The Wilds’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

“The Wilds” has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video.

The YA series, which premiered Dec. 11, is described by the streaming service as “part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party.

“The Wilds” follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island, per Amazon. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

The series stars Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Rachel Griffiths, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan and Troy Winbush.

Created by Sarah Streicher (Netflix’s “Daredevil”), “The Wilds” is executive produced by Streicher along with showrunner Amy B. Harris (“Sex and the City,” “The Carrie Diaries”), as well as Jamie Tarses of Fanfare and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions.

“The Wilds” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature Studios.

