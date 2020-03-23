‘The Willoughbys’ Trailer: Mop-Top Redheads Ditch Their Parents in Netflix Animated Family Film (Video)

Movie based on Lois Lowry’s acclaimed book drops on April 22

| March 23, 2020 @ 7:49 AM

If your kids are stuck inside and wishing their parents would just go away, the first trailer for the Netflix animated family film “The Willoughbys” might give them a few ideas.

“The Willoughbys” is about a family of four mop-top, redhead kids stuck with parents who don’t love them anymore. They devise a plan to send their parents on a dangerous vacation from which they’ll never return. It’s an adaptation of Newbery Award-winning author Lois Lowry’s 2008 book from the director of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2,” Kris Pearn.

Ricky Gervais plays a talking cat who narrates the film, and he lends a fiendish tone to this colorful adventure and caper.

Also Read: Netflix in April: Here's Everything Coming and Going

“All the Willoughby children ever wanted was to have a normal family. But their loving parents had no love left over for them,” he says in the trailer. “So that’s why the Willoughby children are sending their parents on a trip to die for.”

“The Willoughbys” has a stellar voice cast that includes Maya Rudolph as the Willoughby nanny, Will Forte and Alessia Cara as the two children, Martin Short and Jane Krakowski as their parents and Terry Crews.

The CG animated film comes from BRON animation and will debut on Netflix beginning on April 22. Watch the first trailer for the film above.

20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Main Image
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Babe
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Back to the Future
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bridesmaids
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Bring It On
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Chef
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Fast and Furious 5
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Homeward Bound
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Mama Mia Here We Go Again
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Pitch Perfect 3
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Popstar Never Stop Never Stopping
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings The Princess Bride
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings To All the Boys I've Loved Before
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Trolls
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
1 of 21

Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic

Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!

View In Gallery

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue