‘The Willoughbys’ Trailer: Mop-Top Redheads Ditch Their Parents in Netflix Animated Family Film (Video)

If your kids are stuck inside and wishing their parents would just go away, the first trailer for the Netflix animated family film “The Willoughbys” might give them a few ideas.

“The Willoughbys” is about a family of four mop-top, redhead kids stuck with parents who don’t love them anymore. They devise a plan to send their parents on a dangerous vacation from which they’ll never return. It’s an adaptation of Newbery Award-winning author Lois Lowry’s 2008 book from the director of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2,” Kris Pearn.

Ricky Gervais plays a talking cat who narrates the film, and he lends a fiendish tone to this colorful adventure and caper.

“All the Willoughby children ever wanted was to have a normal family. But their loving parents had no love left over for them,” he says in the trailer. “So that’s why the Willoughby children are sending their parents on a trip to die for.”

“The Willoughbys” has a stellar voice cast that includes Maya Rudolph as the Willoughby nanny, Will Forte and Alessia Cara as the two children, Martin Short and Jane Krakowski as their parents and Terry Crews.

The CG animated film comes from BRON animation and will debut on Netflix beginning on April 22. Watch the first trailer for the film above.