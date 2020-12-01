IMDb tossed a STARmeter Award to Anya Chalotra for her performance in the first season of “The Witcher,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Chalotra plays the enchanting sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg in the first season of Netflix’s Henry Cavill-led adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s “Witcher” novels. She will reprise her role for the show’s upcoming second season. IMDb says Chalotra spent four consecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot on its IMDbPro STARmeter chart, an IMDbPro resource, this year after “The Witcher” Season 1 debuted last December, and an additional four weeks in the Top 10.

IMDb honored Chalotra with her “Breakout” STARmeter Award after she came in first place on IMDb’s list of this year’s breakout stars and ranked No. 3 on the database’s list of top stars overall.

“It is hugely exciting to be named IMDb’s Breakout Star of 2020, to follow in the footsteps of so many brilliant actors, it’s an honor. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken an interest and supported my work this year, via IMDb,” Chalotra says in the video above, while accepting the award from her home in London. “I feel incredibly lucky to also receive the IMDb STARmeter Award — my very first award ever — from IMDb and IMDbPro.”

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients in the “Breakout” category include Nicholas Braun, Olivia Cooke, Jacob Elordi, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson, Dacre Montgomery and Miles Teller.

On Tuesday, TheWrap exclusively revealed IMDb’s lists for the Top 10 stars, which is led by “Knives Out” actress Ana de Armas, and Top 10 breakout stars of 2020. Readers can find those lists, which are calculated “using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb,” here.

“With more time at home this year than ever before, entertainment played a huge role in our lives, and people around the world turned to IMDb to discover and decide what to watch and learn more about the stars of their new favorite shows and movies,” Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro, told TheWrap. “Our lists of the top stars and breakout stars highlight the actors and actresses our fans and professional customers were most excited and curious about this year. We congratulate our top star Ana de Armas and top breakout star Anya Chalotra on their truly phenomenal rises on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart this year.”

See a photo of Chalotra with her award below.