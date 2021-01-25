‘The Witcher’ Prequel ‘Blood Origin’ Casts Jodie Turner-Smith as Lead

Netflix’s “The Witcher” prequel series “Blood Origin” has cast Jodie Turner-Smith as its lead, the streaming service said Monday.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” is a six-part, live-action limited series that will serve as a prequel to Netflix’s series starring Henry Cavill.

Here’s the description for the show: “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

Turner-Smith will play Éile, “an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess” who “has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

Declan de Barra is executive producer and showrunner on “Blood Origin,” and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is the creator and showrunner on “The Witcher,” will also executive produce. Additional executive producers include Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films. Andrzej Sapkowski, who wrote “The Witcher” novels, will serve as creative consultant on the series.

“The Witcher” is currently in production on its second season in the U.K., which has seen a few delays due to the pandemic. No premiere date for “The Witcher” Season 2 or “The Witcher: Blood Origin” has been set.

Turner-Smith recently starred opposite Daniel Kaluuya in “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas. She can next be seen in A24’s “After Yang” with Colin Farrell, as well as Amazon’s “Without Remorse” opposite Michael B. Jordan.

Turner-Smith’s additional credits include “Nightflyers,” “Jett,” “The Newness,” “The Last Ship,” “Mad Dogs” and “True Blood.”