The first footage for Netflix’s “The Witcher” prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” has been released, revealing just how much of a badass these new-old characters are. We’re look at you, Michelle Yeoh’s sword-elf Scían.

Watch Netflix’s teaser for “The Witcher: Blood Origin” via the video above.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of “The Witcher,” “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” is a six-part, live-action limited series that will debut in 2022.

Sophia Brown (“Giri/Haji,” “The Capture,” “Marcella”) stars as Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption. ( Jodie Turner-Smith was originally cast in, before she exited the series ahead of filming due to a change in the production schedule.)

Yeoh is set as Scían, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

Laurence O’Fuarain plays the part of Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

Declan de Barra is executive producer and showrunner on “Blood Origin” with “The Witcher” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich acting as executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of “The Witcher” novel series, is creative consultant on “Blood Origin.” Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films are all executive producers.