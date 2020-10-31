Netflix dropped a montage Saturday of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia fighting horrifying creatures in “The Witcher,” mostly in Season 1 but with a quick look at some big bads coming in the show’s second season.

In the video, which you can view above, “Monster Mash” plays — because it’s Halloween, naturally — while Geralt’s greatest monster-fighting hits roll. Around the 0:15 mark you’ll get your first glimpse of a multi-legged creature that we don’t want to get anywhere near. And at the 0:30 stamp you’ll see some kind of being made up of three skeletons — yikes.

“The Witcher” Season 2 resumed production in the U.K. in August, after being shut down in March due to the pandemic. No premiere date has been set for the second season yet, though when it was ordered last November — one month ahead of “The Witcher’s” series launch — Netflix slated the second installment for a 2021 debut.

'The Witcher' Season 2: Yennefer Is Battered and Chained in First-Look Photos

The series stars Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer and Allan as Princess Ciri. Other returning cast members for Season 2 include Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierrseson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

The second season of “The Witcher” will welcome series newcomers “Killing Eve” vet Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, “Game of Thrones” alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Here’s the official logline for Season 2 of “The Witcher”: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”