‘The Witcher’ Season 2 to Resume Production in August

“The Witcher” Season 2 will resume production Aug. 17, Netflix announced Monday.

The show’s Twitter account tweeted: “I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we’ve been apart It’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, Will reunite on set 17 August.”

The Henry Cavill-led Netflix series was filming its second season in the United Kingdom when the pandemic hit and production on the show — and hundreds of other series around the world — was shut down in mid March.

