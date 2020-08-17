Go Pro Today

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Resumes Production in UK

Netflix announced in June the Henry Cavill-led series would pick up again this month

and | August 17, 2020 @ 12:09 PM Last Updated: August 17, 2020 @ 12:20 PM
The Witcher

Netflix

The second season of “The Witcher” resumed production in the United Kingdom today as planned, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Netflix announced in June that the Henry Cavill-led series would pick up filming again Aug. 17 after being shut down due to the coronavirus in mid-March. Production had first began in February.

“The Witcher” is planning on premiering its new season sometime in 2021. Its first season, which debuted at the end of 2019, became the streaming service’s most-watched (per it’s own internal metrics) series ever.

“The Witcher” stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri. Along with that trio, who will all be back for Season 2, other returning cast members include Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierrseson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

The second season will welcome series newcomers “Killing Eve” vet Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, “Game of Thrones” alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

