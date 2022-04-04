Production has begun on “The Witcher” Season 3.

Netflix made the announcement Monday, sharing a photo of stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra) from the very picturesque set (see above). The image is from the first day of production.

Season 3’s logline reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich returns as “The Witcher” showrunner and executive producer and previously told TheWrap that Season 3 would have more action. “Season 3 I think is really great,” she said in January. “It’s based on ‘The Time of Contempt,’ and that actually to me is a very easily adaptable book. There’s tons of action, there’s tons of things that are just jaw dropping when you get to them. So we’re really letting that lead our storytelling. Season 3, for instance, takes place on a very, very small time line. Not a lot of time passes, because it doesn’t need to.”

A “The Witcher” Season 3 release date has not yet been announced by Netflix. Other EPs include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.