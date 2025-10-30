‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 4

It has been over two years since Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri got separated in “The Witcher” Season 3. That’s a gap that makes it well worth a refresh before diving into Season 4.

One of the big, non-plot things to note for Season 4 is that former lead Henry Cavill has stepped away from the series and Liam Hemsworth is in as Geralt of Rivia. It’s a fitting time for a lead actor swap — if such a thing exists — as much of Season 3 and the upcoming fourth season mark a transitional period for The White Wolf.

The found family trio of witcher, sorceress and Child of Destiny are scattered to the winds by the end of Season 3 meaning there is a lot to catch up on before the new season.

Here is what you need to know about where Geralt, Yen and Ciri ended up in the final episodes of Season 3 and where they’ll be at when Season 4 picks up.

What happens with Geralt?

Geralt had a pretty strict code during the first three seasons of the show – fight monsters when hired and paid to do so, stay out of the greater dealings of the world. Throughout the course of Season 3 that code is tested and finally broken.

After his fight with Vilgefortz leaves him particularly wounded and Ciri and Yen both missing, Geralt decides to get involved in Nilfgaard’s war when he assumed Emyhr has taken Ciri. Alongside Jaskier and Milva, the witcher ends the season helping a group of strangers being harried by Nilfgaardian soldiers. The White Wolf is taking an official stand against the country as he focuses on crossing The Continent looking for Yen and Ciri despite his injuries.

What happens with Yen?

For Yen, the third season all hinged on the betrayal at Thanedd. The Lodge was split into two during a coup there – with many siding with Vilgefortz which led to the deaths of a number of sorceresses including Tissaia.

With the Lodge split and in ruin, Yen only has eyes for revenge as the third season ends and the fourth begins. It’s up to the remnants of sorceresses who survived and didn’t side with Vilgefortz to rally together and protect magic from the man seeking to control it all for himself.

What happens with Ciri?

Ciri journey at the end of Season 3 left her stranded in a desert after tapping into her magic during Geralt and Vilgefortz’s fight at the Gulls’ Tower. Alone, she wanders until to mentally battle with visions of the past and future before she nabbed by Nilfgaardian bounty hunters.

That capture is short-lived lived though. She is broken out thanks to the help of a band of ruffian children called The Rats. Ciri holds off using her magic to help the Rats break her from capture but fancy swordwork taught by Geralt impresses the group of kids and she is invited to join them. While The Rats have a Robin Hood quality to them, it’s unclear how good the group will be for Ciri now that she’s on her own and unsure about her connections with Geralt and Yen.

“The Witcher” is now streaming on Netflix.