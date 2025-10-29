What Time Is ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 on Netflix?

“The Witcher” is finally back for Season 4 with more than a few changes in the mix.

The latest season of Netflix’s fantasy epic places Liam Hemsworth in the lead role of Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill stepped away from the series. Despite the mix-up, the new season picks up right where the last one left off.

Here is when the new season of “The Witcher” lands on Netflix.

What time does “The Witcher” Season 4 hit Netflix?

The fourth season of “The Witcher” will be available to stream on Netflix starting on Thursday, Oct. 30. It drops at 1 am PT/4 am ET.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Witcher” series has played with release windows in the past. The third season of the show dropped half of its season one month and the second half a month later.

Luckily, the fourth season is taking things back to the classic Netflix binge-release schedule. All eight episodes of the season drop together on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Who stars in “The Witcher” Season 4?

The biggest change for “The Witcher” Season 4 is with the lead. Henry Cavill played Geralt of Rivia for the first three seasons of the show but left before the fourth. Liam Hemsworth has taken up the role for the latest season.

Other returning cast members include Anya Charlota, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey. Joining the cast for the new season is Laurence Fishburne as the mysterious Regis.

What is “The Witcher” Season 4 about?

The fourth season of the show adapts the book “Baptism of Fire” from the long-running fantasy series. It follows a wounded Geralt trekking across the war-stricken country in search of both Ciri and Yen – the first who has taken up with a band of ruffians and the second is rallying the Lodge of Sorceresses in a fight against Vilgefortz.

Watch the trailer: