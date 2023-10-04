You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

Speakers for TheGrill 2023 from across entertainment, media and tech industries joined TheWrap for dinner at Tesse Restaurant on Tuesday, kicking off the annual conference.

Attendees included Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz, president of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures Group Josh Goldstine, director of computer science and AI laboratory at MIT Daniela Rus, chairman of Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures entertainment corporate development Ravi Ahuja, and other industry-leading figures.

WrapPRO’s flagship event is being held on Wednesday at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Attendees are being treated to expert speakers and panels discussing topics including the future of the entertainment industry, M&A, streaming, AI and more.

Photo by Ted Soqui Peter Csathy and Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, TheGrill 2023 Dinner at the Tesse Restaurant

Photo by Ted Soqui Sharon Waxman, Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development, and Edward Menicheschi, President and CEO of TheWrap at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Rick Hack, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships for Intel at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Daniela Rus, Director, Computer Science & AI Laboratory for MIT, at TheGrill 2023 Dinner ahead of speaking on the AI Unleashed panel

Photo by Ted Soqui Mike Slade, Ross Gerber, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Edward Menicheschi, Sharon Waxman, Ravi Ahuja at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Cole Strain, VP of Measurement Products for Samba TV, and Christina Park at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Todd Burach, SVP, Team Leader, Sports & Family Office Banking, City National Bank at TheGrill 2023 Dinner ahead of moderating the GAME ON: The Intersection of Sports & Entertainment panel

Photo by Ted Soqui Mattel “Barbie” movie inspired products on The Grill 2023 Dinner table

Photo by Ted Soqui Emily Vogel, director of programming at TheWrap, Sharon Waxman, Daniela Rus at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Sharon Waxman speaks to attendees of TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Sharan Waxman, Ravi Ahuja at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Greg Foster, Owner and Principal of Foster + Crew speaking to attendees of TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Mehran Sahami, Professor and Chair of Computer Science at Stanford University speaking to attendees of TheGrill 2023 Dinner, ahead of speaking on the AI Unleashed panel

Photo by Ted Soqui Dr. Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Lynne Segall, CRO, TheWrap, speaks at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Edward Menicheschi laughs as Christina Park speaks to TheGrill 2023 Dinner table

Photo by Ted Soqui Ed King, Partner at BTIG speaking to TheGrill 2023 Dinner attendees

Photo by Ted Soqui Thobey Campion, Founder of Lore Machine, and Daniela Rus at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Photo by Ted Soqui Patrick Courtney, Head of Digital and Business Development for Fuse Media at TheGrill 2023 Dinner, ahead of speaking on Wednesday’s FAST Forward Thinking: Innovations and Strategies in Ad-Supported Streaming panel

Photo by Ted Soqui Scott Braun, Media Personality and Founder of Make Plays Media speaking to TheGrill 2023 Dinner attendees

Photo by Ted Soqui Lindsay Stewart, VP of FAST and AVOD Revenue Strategy for AMC Networks at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

