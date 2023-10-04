TheGrill Dinner 2023 Celebrates TheWrap’s Annual Conference and Speakers  (Photos)

TheGrill

Figures from all corners of the industry joined TheWrap at Tesse Restaurant: Photos by Ted Soqui

Featured image, TheGrill Dinner
Photos by Ted Soqui

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

Speakers for TheGrill 2023 from across entertainment, media and tech industries joined TheWrap for dinner at Tesse Restaurant on Tuesday, kicking off the annual conference. 

Attendees included Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz, president of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures Group Josh Goldstine, director of computer science and AI laboratory at MIT Daniela Rus, chairman of Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures entertainment corporate development Ravi Ahuja, and other industry-leading figures. 

WrapPRO’s flagship event is being held on Wednesday at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Attendees are being treated to expert speakers and panels discussing topics including the future of the entertainment industry, M&A, streaming, AI and more. 

Peter Csathy, Chairman, Creative Media & Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap; TheGrill 2023 Dinner at the Tesse Restaurant.
Photo by Ted Soqui

Peter Csathy and Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, TheGrill 2023 Dinner at the Tesse Restaurant

Ravi Ahuja, Edward Menicheschi, Sharon Waxman, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Sharon Waxman, Ravi Ahuja, Chairman, Global Television Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment Corporate Development, and Edward Menicheschi, President and CEO of TheWrap at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Rick Hack, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Rick Hack, Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships for Intel at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Daniela Rus, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Daniela Rus, Director, Computer Science & AI Laboratory for MIT, at TheGrill 2023 Dinner ahead of speaking on the AI Unleashed panel

Mike Slade, Ross Gerber, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Mike Slade, Ross Gerber, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Edward Menicheschi, Sharon Waxman, Ravi Ahuja, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Edward Menicheschi, Sharon Waxman, Ravi Ahuja at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Cole Strain, Christina Park, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Cole Strain, VP of Measurement Products for Samba TV, and Christina Park at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Todd Burach, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Todd Burach, SVP, Team Leader, Sports & Family Office Banking, City National Bank at TheGrill 2023 Dinner ahead of moderating the GAME ON: The Intersection of Sports & Entertainment panel

Photo by Ted Soqui

Mattel “Barbie” movie inspired products on The Grill 2023 Dinner table

Sharon Waxman, Daniela Rus, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Emily Vogel, director of programming at TheWrap, Sharon Waxman, Daniela Rus at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Sharon Waxman, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Sharon Waxman speaks to attendees of TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Sharan Waxman, Ravi Ahuja, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Sharan Waxman, Ravi Ahuja at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Greg Foster, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Greg Foster, Owner and Principal of Foster + Crew speaking to attendees of TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Mehran Sahami, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Mehran Sahami, Professor and Chair of Computer Science at Stanford University speaking to attendees of TheGrill 2023 Dinner, ahead of speaking on the AI Unleashed panel

Dr. Moiya McTier, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Dr. Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Lynne Segall, CRO, TheWrap, TheGrill 2023 Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Lynne Segall, CRO, TheWrap, speaks at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Edward Menicheschi, Christina Park, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Edward Menicheschi laughs as Christina Park speaks to TheGrill 2023 Dinner table

Ed King, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Ed King, Partner at BTIG speaking to TheGrill 2023 Dinner attendees

Thobey Campion, Daniela Rus, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Thobey Campion, Founder of Lore Machine, and Daniela Rus at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

Patrick Courtney, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Patrick Courtney, Head of Digital and Business Development for Fuse Media at TheGrill 2023 Dinner, ahead of speaking on Wednesday’s FAST Forward Thinking: Innovations and Strategies in Ad-Supported Streaming panel

Scott Braun, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Scott Braun, Media Personality and Founder of Make Plays Media speaking to TheGrill 2023 Dinner attendees

Lindsay Stewart, TheGrill Dinner
Photo by Ted Soqui

Lindsay Stewart, VP of FAST and AVOD Revenue Strategy for AMC Networks at TheGrill 2023 Dinner

About TheGrill: For more than a decade, TheGrill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.

TheGrill is powered by the essential source for entertainment insiders, WrapPRO, TheWrap’s premium content subscription platform. This members-only service and community provides deep analysis and access — that can’t be found anywhere else — on the business of entertainment, streaming and media. Click here for more information on WrapPRO.

Sharon Waxman TheGrill
Read Next
Holding Our Breath in Hollywood This Year

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.