‘The X-Files’ Trivia: How The Smiths and ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Influenced the Landmark Series

“It’s not a mistake that Dana Scully has red hair like Clarice Starling in ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’” Chris Carter said of basing the character on Jodie Foster’s FBI trainee in the 1991 thriller. There was actually a clause in Gillian Anderson’s contract that forbade her from playing other FBI agents, which ruled her out when it came time to recast Clarice for the 2000 sequel “Hannibal.” That didn’t stop her, however, from appearing in NBC’s series about the famous cannibal: She played Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier, a character original to the TV show, after “The X-Files” was over.

The Smiths lead singer Morrissey in 1984 (Photo by Pete Cronin/Redferns)

Mark Snow’s iconic theme song was partly based on The Smiths song “How Soon Is Now?”

Chris Carter had one song in mind for composer Mark Snow to copy: The Smiths’ moody alt-rock hit of the ‘80s, “How Soon is Now?”, particularly the tremolo effect of guitarist Johnny Marr.

Snow ended up with the theme’s whistle sound by accident when he rested his elbow on his keyboard while an echo delay effect was on. He recreated with it a synth sample from an old Proteus and blended it with his wife also whistling the tune.

The end result was the stuttery, eerie intro viewers came to love. “It has none of those guitars in it,” Carter told NPR of the final product. “But what it has in it is that signature whistle.”

Ten Thirteen Productions/Fox

The mysterious opening credits contain several cameos from its creators

If you’ve ever wondered who the screaming face is in the show’s Emmy-winning opening montage whose eye is in close-up right before the flash to “The Truth is Out There,” wonder no more. The sequence was shot and designed by Castle Bryant Johnsen of Vancouver, Washington, who also created titles for “Cheers” and “Frasier.”

As they told Empire in 2013, the shadowy figure pointing at a flying saucer is Bruce Bryant, who also played the ghost walking down the hallway. Carol Johnsen is the falling white figure in front of the glowing blue hand, and the owner of the eye in the Chris Carter title card. They also signed Mulder and Scully’s FBI badges featured in the credits.

The stretched face is “somebody who worked in the post-production company in our building.”

(Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

Chris Carter was told he was “too close to the truth” by a real government agent

The truth really was out there, and the series creator was told he was too close to it. “I had someone come up to me during the original run of the series, who said they worked in some high place in a secret government agency, [and] said that we were very close to the truth,” Carter told The Huffington Post in 2016 when the first series revival debuted.

Carter added, “When I wrote the [1993] pilot, I called the FBI to do some research, and they were nice enough, but didn’t really give me the time of day. Then, all of a sudden, as we got close to airing, the FBI called and said, ‘Who are you and what are you doing?’ And for a second, I thought it was going to be the long arm of the law coming in to shut me down.”