‘The Young and The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Eric Braeden, who has spent the past 43 years playing Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” announced Saturday that he has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

In a Facebook video, Braeden told fans he was diagnosed while being treated by a urologist for bladder and urination issues. His doctor found cancerous cells near his bladder and is now in the midst of six immunotherapy treatments.

Braeden says he has been able to continue acting on “Y&R” despite his diagnosis. The actor has been starring in the CBS soap since 1980 and has appeared in 3963 episodes. He’s also appeared in notable films like “Titanic” and “Escape From the Planet of the Apes.”

“I’m happy to be able to go to work,” he said. “That, I enjoy. It distracts me. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people.”

In regards to the treatment, Braeden said he’s feeling “a little under the weather, but not really much,” adding that he is still able to exercise in a reduced capacity.

“I will lick this,” he assured his fans. “This bastard ain’t going to get me; I’m going to get it.”

Becoming emotional toward the end of the video, he said, “I love your support. It means a lot. So, whenever you have someone in your family who goes through this, support them. It can work out.”