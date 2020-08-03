‘The Young and the Restless’ Sets Return Date With Episodes Filmed During Pandemic

“The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital” are already back from reruns, and “Days of Our Lives” never ran out of originals

| August 3, 2020 @ 8:39 AM Last Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 8:50 AM
The Young and the Restless

CBS

“The Young and the Restless” will return next week with new episodes filmed during the pandemic, CBS announced Monday.

The soap will begin airing fresh installments Aug. 10 (12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT), which “will find Victor and Nikki’s family threatened by a secret, Billy and Lily navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal brewing, Phyllis and Abby’s rivalry heating up, and Sharon’s family rallying around her during her brave battle with cancer.”

Following months of production shutdowns due to the pandemic, “The Young and the Restless” is the final daytime soap on broadcast to announce its return with new episodes after filming resumed, as CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” and ABC’s “General Hospital” have both already broken out of reruns, and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” never ran out of originals during its hiatus.

Find the descriptions for the new “The Young and the Restless” episodes below, each in CBS’ own words.

Monday, August 10: Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests’ memories of the recent past.

Tuesday, August 11: Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a bone to pick with Abby (Melissa Ordway). This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Wednesday, August 12: Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman), Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) reunion, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Thursday, August 13: Jack’s (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor (Eric Braeden), Adam (Mark Grossman) searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime, and Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood.

Friday, August 14: Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded of their family’s checkered past.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, “The Young and the Restless” is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

