TheGrill 2020 Speaker Portraits, From Effie Brown to Lee Trink (Exclusive Photos)

TheGrill 2020: Documentarian Jeff Orlowski, actress Nika King and more (virtually) stop by TheWrap’s annual conference

Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap | September 28, 2020 @ 1:49 PM
William Catlett, TheGrill 2020
William Catlett, actor, “Charm City Kings” and “Lovecraft Country”  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Tabitha Jackson, TheGrill 2020
Tabitha Jackson, director, Sundance Film Festival  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Ross Gerber, TheGrill 2020
Ross Gerber, president and CEO, Gerber Kawasaki Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Nika King, TheGrill 2020
Nika King, actor, “Euphoria”  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Adam Arrigo, TheGrill 2020
Adam Arrigo, co-founder and CEO, Wave  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Shelli Taylor, TheGrill 2020
Shelli Taylor, CEO, Alamo Drafthouse  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Tim Zajaros, TheGrill 2020
Tim Zajaros, producer and co-founder, Armory Films  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Lilly Burns, TheGrill 2020
Lilly Burns, co-founder, Jax Media Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Andrew Cripps, TheGrill 2020
Andrew Cripps, president of international theatrical distribution, Warner Bros. Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Emily Ramshaw, TheGrill 2020
Emily Ramshaw, co-founder & CEO, The 19th*  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Jeff Orlowski, TheGrill 2020
Jeff Orlowski, writer and director, ‘The Social Dilemma"  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Julie Uhrman, TheGrill 2020
Julie Uhrman, founder and president, Angel City Football Club  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Lee Trink, TheGrill 2020
Lee Trink, CEO, FaZe Clan  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Carla Renata, TheGrill 2020
Carla Renata, film critic and  producer/host of “The Curvy Critic With Carla Renata”  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Rob Holmes, TheGrill 2020
Rob Holmes, VP of programming, Roku Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Smriti Mundhra, TheGrill 2020
Smriti Mundhra, creator, “Indian Matchmaking” Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
John Sloss, TheGrill 2020
John Sloss, principal, Cinetic Media  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Mykanh Shelton, TheGrill 2020
MyKhanh Shelton, SVP of enterprise inclusion, WarnerMedia  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Jesse Sisgold, TheGrill 2020
Jesse Sisgold, president and chief operating officer, Skydance Media  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Dominique Butler, TheGrill 2020
Dominique Butler, assistant VP of entertainment, NFP  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Kalen Allen, TheGrill 2020
Kalen Allen, TV personality and actor, "An American Pickle"  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
JLove Calderón, TheGrill 2020
JLove Calderón, activist and co-founder of Inspire Justice,  managing partner of BWA Studios  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Danny Fisher, TheGrill 2020
Danny Fisher, CEO, FilmRise  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Effie Brown, TheGrill 2020
Effie Brown, award-winning producer and CEO, Gamechanger Films Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Bill Baggelaar, TheGrill 2020
Bill Baggelaar, EVP & CTO, Sony Pictures Entertainment | EVP & GM, Sony Innovation Studios  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Page Hurwitz, TheGrill 2020
Page Hurowitz, producer and co-owner, Push-It Productions  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Maz Jobrani, TheGrill 2020
Maz Jobrani, actor and comedian  Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Eirene Donohue, TheGrill 2020
Eirene Donohue, writer Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Sonari Glinton, TheGrill 2020
Sonari Glinton, CEO and executive producer, DeLite Media! Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Yoshio Osaki, TheGrill 2020
Yoshio Osaki, president and CEO, IDG Consulting Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap