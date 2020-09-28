TheGrill 2020 Speaker Portraits, From Effie Brown to Lee Trink (Exclusive Photos)

William Catlett, actor, “Charm City Kings” and “Lovecraft Country”
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Tabitha Jackson, director, Sundance Film Festival
Ross Gerber, president and CEO, Gerber Kawasaki
Nika King, actor, “Euphoria”
Adam Arrigo, co-founder and CEO, Wave
Shelli Taylor, CEO, Alamo Drafthouse
Tim Zajaros, producer and co-founder, Armory Films
Lilly Burns, co-founder, Jax Media
Andrew Cripps, president of international theatrical distribution, Warner Bros.
Emily Ramshaw, co-founder & CEO, The 19th*
Jeff Orlowski, writer and director, ‘The Social Dilemma"
Julie Uhrman, founder and president, Angel City Football Club
Lee Trink, CEO, FaZe Clan
Carla Renata, film critic and producer/host of “The Curvy Critic With Carla Renata”
Rob Holmes, VP of programming, Roku
Smriti Mundhra, creator, “Indian Matchmaking”
John Sloss, principal, Cinetic Media
MyKhanh Shelton, SVP of enterprise inclusion, WarnerMedia
Jesse Sisgold, president and chief operating officer, Skydance Media
Dominique Butler, assistant VP of entertainment, NFP
Kalen Allen, TV personality and actor, "An American Pickle"
JLove Calderón, activist and co-founder of Inspire Justice, managing partner of BWA Studios
Danny Fisher, CEO, FilmRise
Effie Brown, award-winning producer and CEO, Gamechanger Films
Bill Baggelaar, EVP & CTO, Sony Pictures Entertainment | EVP & GM, Sony Innovation Studios
Page Hurowitz, producer and co-owner, Push-It Productions
Maz Jobrani, actor and comedian
Eirene Donohue, writer
Sonari Glinton, CEO and executive producer, DeLite Media!
Yoshio Osaki, president and CEO, IDG Consulting
