There’s a New Dating App for Tesla-Owning ‘Elon Stans’

If you own a Tesla, venerate Elon Musk like a religious icon and are looking for love, here’s some good news for you: there’s a new app in the works dedicated to fellow Tesla-owners and self-described Musk-lovers.

The app, aptly dubbed Tesla Dating, will be an “exclusive community of like-minded Elon stans,” according to its website. Tesla Dating, which is the brainchild of Ajitpal Grewal, a Tesla and Musk super-fan from Canada, is still in the “early stages” of development. Potential users can already sign up on the app’s website, but there’s one catch: you’ll have to prove you own a Tesla before its official launch.

Grewal, talking to Business Insider on Thursday, said the genesis for the app was noticing Tesla owners are obsessed with talking about how much they love their electric cars — similar to how Harvard graduates love bringing up their alma mater within 10 minutes of introducing themselves.

Elon Musk and Grimes Changed Their Newborn's Name... but It's Still Weird

“It became a big part of their identity, and they shared a lot of the same values, like wanting to reduce their impact on the environment, stanning Elon Musk, or appreciating high tech,” Grewal told Business Insider.”Suddenly it hit me, these people would be perfect for each other.”

Tesla Dating which looks similar enough to Bumble and Tinder, will have a space for users to share their car details in their dating profiles; the app will use this info to better match users. About 160 people have signed up so far, according to Business Insider.

In related news, Tesla’s stock price jumped 7% on Thursday to clear $2,000 per share — continuing a massive bull run since March, when the company’s stock was trading at $362 per share.