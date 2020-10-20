Nearly 80 local news sites in California are actually part of a propaganda network driven by Republican operatives and corporate P.R. firms, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

As the Times, Columbia Journalism School’s Tow Center, the Guardian, Michigan Daily and the Lansing State Journal reported earlier in multiple, separate investigations, the content on these sites is largely determined by political operatives, who are clients of this “pay-for-play” network. Said network pays freelance writers to promote Republican candidates, focus on conservative topics and attack Democratic opponents, often without journalistic due diligence, transparency and fairness. The rest of the content tends to be “algorithmically generated using publicly available data sets or by repurposing stories from legitimate sources,” according to the Columbia Journalism Review.

Outlets affiliated with the network operate in all 50 states and have names like “California Business Daily” or the “Fresno Leader” and, in some locations, are even published in print and delivered to doorsteps, according to the Times.

Though other partisan “local news” networks exist for both Republican and Democratic operatives, the network featured in the most recent report from the Times is one of the largest and is largely overseen by Brian Timpone, a former TV reporter turned conservative businessman.

Attempts to reach Timpone for comment were not successful, but in an interview with Deseret News last month, Timpone defended one of his companies behind the sites, Metric Media, as attempting to “rebuild and democratize community news across the country.”

Here are the 79 papers in California that are a part of this network, according to the Times (see the full list of papers here):

