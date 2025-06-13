TheWrap Names USC Annenberg Journalism Graduate as 2025–26 Reporting Fellow

TheWrap is proud to announce the recipient of its second annual Reporting Fellowship, presented in partnership with the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

This year’s fellowship has been awarded to Casey Loving, who graduated last month with a Master of Arts in Specialized Journalism from USC Annenberg. Loving will join TheWrap’s newsroom in Los Angeles for a full year beginning June 2025, working alongside seasoned journalists to hone his skills in reporting, writing, research and multimedia storytelling.

“It takes real courage to enter journalism right now — when the profession is under pressure from political division, disinformation and public distrust,” said Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap. “That’s why TheWrap remains deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of reporting talent. This fellowship is more than an opportunity — it’s a recognition that young journalists today are stepping into a high-stakes field, where their role is not just to report the news, but to rebuild trust and tell stories that cut through the noise.”

“Our partnership with TheWrap connects the academy and industry, providing our students with meaningful newsroom experience,” said USC Annenberg Dean Willow Bay. “Casey Loving’s selection as the 2025 fellow reflects our shared commitment to preparing the next generation of multimedia storytellers.”

Hailing from Maize, Kansas, Casey Loving is a graduate from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where he received his Master of Arts degree in Specialized Journalism following a BA in communication studies from Missouri State University (class of 2024).

A lifelong devotee of film journalism and Hollywood, Loving first made inroads into the industry from the Midwest before moving to Los Angeles. At USC, he worked as an entertainment reporter for Annenberg Media — where he covered Sundance, produced documentaries and more — and he has previously written professionally for a number of entertainment web publications. He believes “a great film or TV show can change your life — it’s changed mine many times over.”

Based in TheWrap’s Los Angeles office, Loving will work full-time as a reporter covering a broad range of stories with a special focus on the Awards desk. He will receive daily assignments and training to develop his reporting, writing, research and multimedia skills alongside TheWrap’s industry-leading journalists, reporting to deputy managing editor Benjamin Lindsay and Awards editors Steve Pond and Missy Schwartz. Loving joins TheWrap newsroom starting June 16.

This initiative continues TheWrap and USC Annenberg’s shared mission to prepare the next generation of reporters to meet today’s journalistic challenges — with rigor, curiosity and integrity.

ABOUT THEWRAP

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, business analysis, comprehensive awards season coverage and in-depth features for 16 years.

MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Vogel

emily.vogel@thewrap.com

619-857-1664