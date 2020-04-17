TheWrap Launches New Weekly Podcast, ‘TheWrap-Up’

TheWrap launched a podcast on Friday called “TheWrap-Up,” a weekly show that gives the audience an insider’s look at the top stories in Hollywood.

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair will dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode will also feature two deep dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.

Waxman said of the podcast, “You may be thinking that it took us forever to finally produce a podcast but we wanted to launch a weekly show only when we knew people would be sitting at home looking for things to do. Kidding. We wanted to launch when we knew it would be great, not good. We think ‘TheWrap-Up’ is actually great – and I hope you’ll check it out!”

Click here to subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and here to subscribe on Spotify. For more information on “TheWrap-Up” and more subscribing options, click here.

Listen to the first episode below:

