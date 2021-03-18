This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed this year’s Oscar nominations, whether or not Sharon Osbourne will return to “The Talk” amid accusations of racism and what the low Grammys ratings might mean for the Academy Awards.

Then, we’re joined by actress Olivia Munn to discuss the alarming rise in attacks against Asian Americans. Munn talked about why she decided to speak out and her reaction to the horrific shootings that took place this week in Georgia.

Finally, much has been made of the lack of Black members at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But the group’s issues with race go much deeper than that. We’re joined by TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond to discuss the latest developments with the group behind the Golden Globes.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Omny Studio | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.