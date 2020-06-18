This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the speedbumps to reopening production in Hollywood, how one show is using blow-up dolls to get around social distancing and what awards season will look like now that the Oscars are not happening until next April.

Then, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, the showrunner of the hit CBS show “S.W.A.T.”, and Dream Hampton, the executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly” and a board member of the group Color of Change, joined us to discuss how police shows might need to change to better reflect the times.

Finally, our interview with Aunjanue Ellis, star of the Lifetime movie, “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.” She discussed her pleasant surprise to the reaction of the film, her connection to the real-life character she played and how she’s reacted to the social justice movement of the last few weeks.

