This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Fox News in a post-Trump world, Facebook’s review of Donald Trump’s ban, and a joyous Inauguration Day.

Then, with Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, how does that change the landscape in Washington for tech, media and Hollywood? We discuss with TheWrap’s Tim Baysinger, Sean Burch and Clara Chan.

Plus, what will happen to the summer box office? Will studios try and push forward with theatrical releases, ditch theaters for streaming, or something in between? TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster helps us make sense of it all.

