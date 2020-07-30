‘TheWrap-up’ Podcast: Big Tech’s Congressional Hearing and Emmy Nomination Analysis

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the landmark deal between Universal and AMC Theaters, the record diversity numbers in this year’s Emmy nominations and the first issue of O Magazine to not feature Oprah Winfrey on the cover.

Then, we break down the big meeting on Capitol Hill for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai. Was anything substantial actually talked about or was the six-hour marathon meeting just a big waste of time?

Finally, Emmy nominations were announced this week and the nominees were as diverse as they’ve ever been. We break down the nominations with TheWrap’s Steve Pond, who dished out his biggest snubs and surprises.

