‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Legal Experts Break Down the Britney Spears Conservatorship

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the decision to hire Jerry O’Connell as a host of “The Talk,” Disney’s success with the hybrid release of “Black Widow” and Chrissy Teigen lamenting her current status as a member of the “cancel club.”

Then, we break down this week’s big hearing in the Britney Spears conservatorship case. We got some expert legal analysis from Benny Roshan, who chairs Greenberg Glusker’s Trusts and Probate Litigation Group, and David J. Glass, a family law litigator who was actually in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Finally, with Emmy nominations this week and the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in full swing, we called on TheWrap’s Awards Editor Steve Pond to help us break them both down.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.