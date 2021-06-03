‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Conversations on Cancel Culture, Part 2

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the big Memorial Day Weekend box office numbers, the drama surrounding Ellie Kemper’s beauty pageant appearance when she was 19 and the big paydays for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Then, it’s part two of TheWrap’s “Conversations on Cancel Culture” series. In this discussion, we talk about film and separating art from the artist. Should old movies with problematic themes be forgotten or explained? Should we avoid entertainment made by actors or filmmakers whose behavior we question? The panel was moderated by Stephen Galloway, dean of the film school at Chapman University, and features critics Alonso Duralde of TheWrap, Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post and Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.