‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Emmy Predictions and Kenny G

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Christopher Nolan going from Warner Bros. to Universal, the terrible idea that is “The Activist” and a preview of TheGrill 2021.

Then, an interview from the Toronto International Film Festival with Kenny G and “Listening to Kenny G” director Penny Lane. They discussed how Penny came to the project and how Kenny deals with not only his fame, but the intense criticism — and even ridicule, in his case — that comes with his it.

And finally … it’s Emmy predictions time! TheWrap’s Awards Editor Steve Pond joins us to break down the toughest categories and give us his picks for television’s biggest night.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.