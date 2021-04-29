‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Inside Endeavor’s IPO

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed this year’s Academy Awards, the decision to have Elon Musk host “Saturday Night Live” and a week of conservative media reporting false stories.

Then, we dig into Endeavor’s big move to go public. What did CEO Ari Emanuel learn from the first failed attempt? What’s different about this time? TheWrap’s Diane Haithman and Tim Baysinger help us answer those questions.

Finally, the ratings for this year’s Academy Awards were bad. Real bad. But so were the ratings for every big awards show this season. Will they ever bounce back? TheWrap’s TV editor Tony Maglio joins us to discuss.

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.