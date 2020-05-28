TheWrap-Up Podcast: ‘Space Force’ Star Ben Schwartz, the Box Office Fate of ‘Tenet’ and the Launch of HBO Max

Episode 7: Plus, Donald Trump’s war on Twitter

| May 28, 2020 @ 5:34 PM
TheWrap-Up podcast

TheWrap

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting social media companies, Jimmy Fallon’s apology for donning blackface 20 years ago and “America’s Got Talent” completing their investigation into allegations made by former judge Gabrielle Union.

Then we talk about the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan movie “Tenet” and break down the launch of HBO Max.

Finally, Ben Schwartz dropped by the podcast to discuss his new Netflix series “Space Force,” how he made sure his character did not seem like a Jean Ralphio knockoff and how he feels about returning to set once production in Hollywood resumes.

