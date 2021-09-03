‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Ethan Hawke on How Marvel Is the Modern Western

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Thom Geier and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Paramount’s decision to delay the next “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible” movies, Mike Richards’ final exit from “Jeopardy!” and Joe Rogan’s COVID “treatment” plan.

Then, we have a discussion between TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond and “First Reformed” star Ethan Hawke. The pair discussed the state of independent film, what it’s like to be part of the Marvel universe and the various “little boxes” he wants to check off in his career.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.