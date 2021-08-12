‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Hamilton’ Star Renée Elise Goldsberry on Whether Other Broadway Shows Will Come to the Small Screen

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed a rough week for Chris and Andrew Cuomo, TLC’s decision to air a “Long Island Medium” 9/11 special and the problems at Time’s Up.

Then, Renée Elise Goldsberry sat down with WrapWomen to discuss her Emmy nomination for her role as Angelica in “Hamilton” and her work on the Peacock series “Girls5eva.” She talked about how she thinks the diversity in “Hamilton” affected theater productions and whether or not she wants to see more shows go the same route and do live, filmed productions.

