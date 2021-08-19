‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Journalist Masih Alinejad on the Events in Afghanistan

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed another up and down week at the box office, how “Jeopardy!” managed to bungle its new host hire and this year’s TheGrill panel.

Then, Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad joined the podcast to discuss her ordeal as the target of a kidnapping plot by the Iranian government. She also talked about using her platform to help the women of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Finally, we check into “The White Lotus” to discuss the hit HBO series. Did the show do a good job of trying to tackle the issues it sought to address … or did it fall short? TV critic Candace Frederick came by to discuss.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.