This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the re-opening of TV and movie production in California, the latest controversial comments by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and the future of police shows following the death of George Floyd.

Then a look back at TheWrap’s webinar titled “Allies Unite: Fixing a Broken System and Using Your Platform for Change,” where our panel — Emmanuel Acho, Tiki Sumpter, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and media and tech entrepreneur Adam Platzner — discussed ways everyone can take action to combat systemic racism.

Finally, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon stopped by to discuss their Apple TV+ series “Little America,” their experiences with immigration and the current state of Kumail’s notorious abs.

