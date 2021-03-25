‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘One Night in Miami’ Star Leslie Odom Jr

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the up and down week for the movie theater business, the viral Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail story and the latest example of Meghan McCain saying something that riled people up.

Then, we’re joined by “One Night in Miami” star Leslie Odom Jr., who scored two Oscar nominations for his work on the film (Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song).

Finally, Hollywood talent agencies pledged to be “50/50 by 2020” in an effort to achieve gender parity in the industry. But only a few actually hit their goals and most refused to even talk about it when asked by TheWrap. Our Thom Geir and Umberto Gonzalez join us to discuss this new report.

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.