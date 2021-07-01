‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘The Acolyte’ Showrunner Leslye Headland on Diversity in the Writers’ Room

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the shocking decision to overturn Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, the latest in the Britney Spears conservatorship and a “Black Widow” review that focused on Scarlet Johansson’s “sensuous” voice.

Then we’re joined by Emily Vogel, who writes our WrapWomen blog and is about to launch a new podcast called “UnWrapped.” We talked about her plans for the podcast and her reaction to a series of news stories this week that felt like a big step back for the #MeToo movement.

Finally, TheWrap’s Jenny Maas recently got a chance to chat with Leslye Headland, showrunner of “Russian Doll” and the upcoming “Star Wars” series, “The Acolyte.” They discussed what it means to be the first queer woman behind a “Star Wars” title and how she wanted to staff the show with a few writers who didn’t necessarily know anything about the franchise.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.