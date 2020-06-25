‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller From Lifetime’s ‘Patsy & Loretta’

Episode 11: Plus, a conversation about how Hollywood is combing through its archives to remove past content

June 25, 2020
TheWrap-Up podcast

TheWrap

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” presented by Lifetime, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the rape and kidnapping charges filed against producer David Guillod, Disney’s decision to revamp the popular ride Splash Mountain and how Hollywood’s return to production is not going as planned.

Then, TheWrap’s Trey Williams and Tim Baysinger joined us to talk about the way Hollywood is erasing its past by removing content featuring performers in blackface. Is it the right move to take down the episodes or should they be preserved to learn from mistakes?

Finally, our interview with Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller, stars of the Lifetime movie “Patsy & Loretta.” They talked about the positive audience reaction to the film, how they prepared vocally for the roles and the singers that they remember being in awe of as children.

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.

