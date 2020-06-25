This week on “TheWrap-Up,” presented by Lifetime, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the rape and kidnapping charges filed against producer David Guillod, Disney’s decision to revamp the popular ride Splash Mountain and how Hollywood’s return to production is not going as planned.

Then, TheWrap’s Trey Williams and Tim Baysinger joined us to talk about the way Hollywood is erasing its past by removing content featuring performers in blackface. Is it the right move to take down the episodes or should they be preserved to learn from mistakes?

Finally, our interview with Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller, stars of the Lifetime movie “Patsy & Loretta.” They talked about the positive audience reaction to the film, how they prepared vocally for the roles and the singers that they remember being in awe of as children.

